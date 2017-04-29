Bicyclist dies after crashing into tree in Oceanside - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Bicyclist dies after crashing into tree in Oceanside

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — An off-road bicyclist died after apparently hitting a tree next to a path in Oceanside Saturday, according to Oceanside police.

A male bicyclist was found unconscious off the bike path west of North Santa Fe Avenue and state Route 76 at about 9:40 a.m., said Sgt Rick Davis.

``Medical and police personnel arrived to find the male down a small embankment next to a tree and a bike,'' Davis said. ``After a lengthy attempt at resuscitation, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.''

The identity of the victim will be released following notification of family.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.