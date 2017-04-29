Bicyclist dies after crashing into tree in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — An off-road bicyclist died after apparently hitting a tree next to a path in Oceanside Saturday, according to Oceanside police.

A male bicyclist was found unconscious off the bike path west of North Santa Fe Avenue and state Route 76 at about 9:40 a.m., said Sgt Rick Davis.

``Medical and police personnel arrived to find the male down a small embankment next to a tree and a bike,'' Davis said. ``After a lengthy attempt at resuscitation, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.''

The identity of the victim will be released following notification of family.