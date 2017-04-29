Mayor Faulconer opens 14 acre Civita Park in Mission Valley - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayor Faulconer opens 14 acre Civita Park in Mission Valley

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Kevin Faulconer formally opened Civita Park in Mission Valley Saturday.

The park, a 14.3 acre public-private partnership between the City of San Diego and Sudberry Properties, will provide a number of amenities to the community including an outdoor amphitheater, interactive water feature for aquatic play, outdoor living rooms, a dog park for large and small dogs, a 38-plot community garden, board game area and more.  

The opening event featured live music, food trucks, yoga in the park, performances from the Fern Street Circus and a variety of other family-friendly activities. 

Civita Park is located at the intersection of Civita Boulevard and Russell Parkway, just north of Friars Road in Mission Valley.

