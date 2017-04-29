San Diego State baseball team holds First Responders Appreciatio - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego State baseball team holds First Responders Appreciation Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego State baseball program honored police, fire department and emergency medical personnel on Saturday, as it hosted a First Responders Appreciation Day in conjunction with the SDSU baseball game against New Mexico.

Police, SWAT and fire vehicles were on the concourse for fans to check out before and during the game. In addition, Chief of Police Shelley Zimmerman and Fire Chief Brian Fennessy will addressed the crowd pre-game and threw out the ceremonial first pitches. Following the singing of the national anthem, Berger was a police and fire helicopter flyover. 

To mark the occasion, the Aztec baseball team wore a first responder patch on their jerseys that featured the American flag.

First responders received a discounted ticket to the game.

This weekend's three-game series between the Aztecs and New Mexico, which began with a contest Friday, features the top two teams in the Mountain West standings. The Lobos record in league play stands at 14-2-1 while SDSU's record is 13-5.

