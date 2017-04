SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - A person was transported to the trauma center at Scripps La Jolla hospital with unknown injuries after they were bitten by a shark at San Onofre State Beach, Saturday.

The attack took place on the Camp Pendleton portion of the beach, however the victim was a civilian, confirmed by 1st LT Abigail Peterson of the Camp Pendleton Media Affairs office.

Officials could not confirm the type of shark that was involved in the attack nor if the area of beach is closed as a result.