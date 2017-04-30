Bouncer shot after melee breaks out in bar parking lot - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Bouncer shot after melee breaks out in bar parking lot

LA MESA (KUSI) — A bouncer  was shot after a melee broke out in the parking lot of a La Mesa bar and pool hall.

Officers responded at 1:35 a.m. to Jolt'n Joe's, 8076 La Mesa Blvd., after receiving several 911 calls about gunfire in the parking lot. Several fights had broken out inside before spilling outside, according to Lt. Chad
Bell.

``During a fight outside, an unknown Hispanic male began shooting a handgun toward the front of the bar, hitting several vehicles and injuring one of the bar's security guards,'' Bell said. ``The security guard suffered a non- life threatening gunshot wound to his upper thigh and was transported to a local hospital.''

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with a bald or shaved head, wearing a white polo style shirt.

Police asked witnesses to call them at (619) 667-1400.

