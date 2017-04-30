San Diego State University raise $800 million in 10-year campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego State University has raised $800 million in a 10-year university-wide fundraising campaign, according to SDSU officials.

The announcement was made at a Saturday night fundraising gala.

``On behalf of the entire university, I'm extraordinarily grateful to all of our donors,'' SDSU President Elliot Hirshman said in remarks to the crowd. ``The campaign has changed every corner of the SDSU campus and impacted our entire university community.''

The university launched The Campaign for SDSU in July 2007, with a goal to raise $500 million to benefit students, faculty and staff. That goal was increased to $750 million in 2014.

``It has laid a stronger financial footing for the entire university and\ created a culture of philanthropy that is critical to the university's success today and into the future,'' Hirshman said.

More than 70,000 donors contributed to the campaign that was run by The Campanile Foundation.

``We will continue to find new ways to build momentum and help the university become even more successful through sustained philanthropy,'' said Mary Curran, chair of the all-volunteer TCF board, the university's fundraising auxiliary.

Campaign funding supports scholarships, endowed professorships, academic programs, new campus buildings, athletics and KPBS. About $185 million was donated to endowed scholarships, which will be available to students in perpetuity, including student-veterans, honors students and students studying abroad.

The campaign also raised funds to create or substantially support 20 endowed chairs and professorships that advance the university's academic strength, including chairs to support programs in the life sciences, biomedical research, entrepreneurship, business, history and public relations.

SDSU received 138 gifts of $1 million or more, including a $25 million endowment from Ron and Alexis Fowler to support programs within the newly renamed Fowler College of Business, and a $20 million scholarship endowment created by the late Conrad Prebys to support at least 200 students annually.

While the Campaign for SDSU officially ends on June 30, the university's need for philanthropic support is ongoing, according to SDSU officials. State funding provides 20 percent of annual operating expenses.

``Private giving will continue to be the bedrock of SDSU's ambitions to advance academic excellence, hire and retain top-tier faculty and develop its research agenda,'' said Mary Ruth Carleton, vice president for University Relations and Development, who led the campaign.