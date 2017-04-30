Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries in San Pasqual crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries in San Pasqual crash

Posted: Updated:

SAN PASQUAL (KUSI) — A motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries in San Pasqual Sunday. 

At around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials responded to the reports of a traffic collision involving a solo motorcycle in the San Pasqual Valley neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle that had apparently lost control and the rider suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

A Sig-Alert has been issued for the area while SDPD conducts their investigation.

San Pasqual Valley Road near Bandy Canyon Road is expected to be closed for an unknown duration.

 San Pasqual Valley Road near Bandy Canyon Road is expected to be closed for an until 8PM.

A 4 mile stretch of San Pasqual Valley Road (SR-78) is closed in both directions between Bandy Canyon Road and Ramona Highlands Rd. 

The name of the victim has not yet been identified. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.