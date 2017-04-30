Motorcyclist suffers fatal injuries in San Pasqual crash

SAN PASQUAL (KUSI) — A motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries in San Pasqual Sunday.

At around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials responded to the reports of a traffic collision involving a solo motorcycle in the San Pasqual Valley neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found a motorcycle that had apparently lost control and the rider suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

A Sig-Alert has been issued for the area while SDPD conducts their investigation.

A 4 mile stretch of San Pasqual Valley Road (SR-78) is closed in both directions between Bandy Canyon Road and Ramona Highlands Rd.

The name of the victim has not yet been identified.