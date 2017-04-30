Multiple victims shot in UTC apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A single shooter reportedly opened fire in the pool area of a UTC area apartment complex.

The shooter is believed to be down, but San Diego Police have yet to confirm.

There are currently at least five victims in the shooting.

The shooting reportedly took place 9080 Judicial Drive at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex. Authorities are going door to door in search of more potential victims.

This is a breaking story. check back for more updates.