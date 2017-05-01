Warm and sunny conditions open the week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Warm temperatures and mostly clear skies are expected to last throughout the week in San Diego County, but other parts of the country are experiencing severe storm weather.

Temperatures are expected to gradually increase throughout the week. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs could reach 10 degrees above average for this time of year in inland areas.

Monday’s temperatures will be 69 to 74 degrees at the beaches, 77 to 82 inland, 80 to 85 in the valleys, 76 to 83 in the mountains and 93 to 98 in the deserts.

Temperatures will cool significantly next week as weather conditions begin to shift.

In other parts of the country, A dangerous storm brought 21 tornadoes to seven states over the weekend and is expected to continue Monday. Tornadoes struck mostly in Missouri and several occurred in Texas. There is a concern of flooding in the Midwest. Several flash flood warnings are in effect as rivers reach flood levels.

In the northeast there will likely be severe thunderstorms with a chance of hail.