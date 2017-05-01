Brush fire threatens I-15 freeway in Poway

POWAY (KUSI) — Crews responded to a brush fire alongside northbound Interstate 15 in Poway Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire off I-15 at Poway Road in Sabre Springs around 12:45 p.m. Monday. , just south of Poway Road in Sabre Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fire was about the size of four vehicles.

Several lanes of the northbound I-15 at Poway Road were closed while fire crews worked to tamper flames that were threatening the freeway. The Scripps Poway Parkway onramp to northbound I-15 was also closed. A SigAlert was issued at 1:30 p.m. and lanes were expected to be closed for approximately one hour, according to CHP. Carpool lanes were open to all traffic during the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.