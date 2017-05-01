University City mass shooting: Local leaders send thoughts and prayers

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A single shooter reportedly opened fire in the pool area of a UTC area apartment complex.More>>
Saturday marks President Trump's first 100 days in the White House and while he called 100 days a "false standard," he believes his first days in office are some of the most successful ever accomplished in the position.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer Monday thanked San Diegans for their "incredible outpouring of support for the victims and their families" of Sunday's shooting at a University City apartment complex swimming pool.More>>
A GoFundMe page has been established for the woman who was attacked by a shark Saturday at San Onofre State Beach.More>>
A motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries in San Pasqual SundayMore>>
With the San Diego County Board of Supervisors poised to establish a process for replacing District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, a former prosecutor Monday threw his hat into the ring and said he only wants the job on an interim basis.More>>
Crews responded to a brush fire alongside northbound Interstate 15 in Poway Monday afternoon.More>>
San Diego State University has raised $800 million in a 10-year university-wide fundraising campaign, according to SDSU officials.More>>
A bouncer was shot after a melee broke out in the parking lot of a La Mesa bar and pool hall.More>>
The Drug Enforcement Administration's National prescription Drug Take Back Day involved several law enforcement agencies and community groups throughout San Diego County today, including teen members of the South Bay Youth 4 Change organization who volunteered their time to encourage Chula Vista residents to take advantage of the event.More>>
