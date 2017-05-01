University City mass shooting: Local leaders send thoughts and p - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

University City mass shooting: Local leaders send thoughts and prayers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Kevin Faulconer Monday thanked San Diegans for their "incredible outpouring of support for the victims and their families" of Sunday's shooting at a University City apartment complex swimming pool.

He also praised police and fire personnel for their "heroic actions'' in responding to the situation.

"Truly quick actions, quick responses, the decisions that they made ... absolutely precluded further bloodshed," Faulconer said. "It was remarkable teamwork and effort under extraordinary circumstances yesterday."

Councilwoman Barbara Bry, who represents the area, thanked the police who responded and the emergency medical personnel who worked through the night to save the gunshot victims.

"As a mother and a grandmother, I cannot think of anything more devastating than losing a loved one to senseless gun violence," Bry said in a statement.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the family of the victim who passed away as a result of (Sunday's) shooting at La Jolla Crossroads,'' she said. "I am ending thoughts and prayers to the other victims currently receiving medical care."

Bry added that she was "still in shock that a shooting of this magnitude happened right here in San Diego."

 Other San Diego representatives shared their thoughts on Twitter. 

"My condolences to the family and friends of the woman killed in the senseless shooting in Univ. City. I pray for healing of all the injured," City Council President Myrtle Cole tweeted.

Chris Ward, who represents downtown, Hillcrest and North Park, wrote: "Horrible tragedy in University City. Thoughts and prayers with the victims today as we learn more. #EndGunViolence.''

