Former local prosecutor announces interest in running to replace District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — With the San Diego County Board of Supervisors poised to establish a process for replacing District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, a former prosecutor Monday threw his hat into the ring and said he only wants the job on an interim basis.

Adam Gordon, who practices business litigation and white-collar defense for the firm of Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek, pledged that he would not run for the office in next year's elections.

The promise was a reference to the campaign being waged by Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan, a 27-year veteran who has amassed a large amount of endorsements in her pursuit of the job.

Several community groups have come out against having the supervisors appoint Stephan less than one year before the office is up for election.

"The voters alone should decide the next district attorney,'' Gordon said in a statement.

"A process which results in the appointment of a declared candidate as the interim district attorney defeats the community's right to vet publicly, thoroughly and equally every candidate for district attorney,'' he said. "I pledge not to seek election in 2018 even if appointed interim district attorney to ensure the voters have that full and fair opportunity.''

He noted that every race for DA in almost 50 years has had an incumbent, and that streak would continue if Stephan were appointed.

The Harvard University and University of Virginia School of Law graduate said he handled 30 jury trials during a five-year stint in the District Attorney's Office, including the prosecution of a gang member who took part in the 2006 slaying of Oceanside police Officer Dan Bessant.

Dumanis recently announced that she would step down on July 7 and mull over whether to run for a supervisorial seat next year.

On Tuesday, the board will be asked to open an application period — which would close May 31 — for those interested in being appointed. According to a plan advanced by staff, the supervisors would hold a hearing June 20 to cull the field to five finalists, and make an appointment at a hearing one week later.

Gordon is the only person to have publicly declared interest in the office, other than Stephan, ahead of the application period.