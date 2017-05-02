YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED…

We thought we would focus a segment on KUSI-Good Morning San Diego, to personally answer some of the questions you have. We certainly received quite a few questions from our social media… Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn were very active when we announced we were going to dedicate a segment your questions. Social Media is a very important tool these days. With that said, I want to thank each of you for liking and sharing the posts.

We had no idea we would receive such a great response, so I picked a few to answer on air. A couple we have already responded to, but these were some that I thought you might all benefit from.

To quickly answer Jackie Hoover's question about calling in live – not this time – but always feel free to send any questions and we will answer them – we might just have something up our sleeves – so keep checking back!

Michael Smith asked:

I retired from the Navy after 20 years serving as an Executive Assistant, and now attending college to get the degree. Do I need to continue with school or is my experience enough? I am getting very irritated not being able to get back in the work force.

Because Veterans are coming home & returning to civilian life – this was a very important question, especially here in San Diego.

Response to Michael:



After the adventure of the military, I am sure school is a bit boring. Furthering your education so much depends on what you want to do in your private sector career. If you are going to continue as an Executive Assistant, you may not need to get that degree immediately. If you have a major change in your direction for a career, my question to you is … are you committed enough to work full time and go to classes at night or online?



Think long term about your plans and make sure you are working towards a firm foundation for that path. Don't give up too soon on school... It might be enlightening to read Job Won! by Phil Blair at Amazon Books.com

Howard Cooper asked: (LinkedIn)

I'm an experienced Facility Manager and I am networking with others who may be aware of opportunities in this field.

Response to Howard:

Networking with other professionals in your industry, while you are working, is most beneficial, especially when you’re looking for potential new opportunities. I am a strong believer in networking and cannot stress the importance of this enough. You never know… you might meet the hiring manager for a company and hear about an unadvertised position, find a new consulting opportunity, or get some insight into the best way to apply for a position with an opportunity you are interested in.

The biggest mistake people make in networking is focusing on what they want, rather than on connecting and listening to others. If you want your networking to be truly effective, the goal should be focused on helping others and making memorable connections. Anything you can do to stand out against the sea of job-seeking competitors can help you get the job you want. Having the right contacts (made through networking) can get you the inside scoop that can help you tailor your resume for what the company really wants, or can even provide the hiring manager with a good word or two about you. Considering that most jobs come through personal connections, building your network should be a high priority on and off the job search.

Don’t forget social media. While it’s true that in-person meetings solidify relationships, when it comes to networking, many relationships can either start or flourish through social networking.

Shane Smith Asked:

What are things other than compensation are important during negotiations with a potential employer?

Response to Shane:

Consider the whole deal.

Sadly, to many people, “negotiating a job offer” and “negotiating a salary” are synonymous. But much of your satisfaction from the job will come from other factors you can negotiate — perhaps even more easily than salary. Focus on the value of the entire deal: responsibilities, location, travel, flexibility in work hours, opportunities for growth and promotion, perks, support for continued education, and so forth. Think not just about how you’re willing to be rewarded but also when. You may decide to chart a course that pays less handsomely now but will put you in a stronger position later.

Don’t negotiate just to negotiate.

Resist the temptation to prove that you are a great negotiator. MBA students who have just taken a class on negotiation are plagued by this problem: They go bargaining berserk the first chance they get, which is with a prospective employer. My advice: If something is important to you, absolutely negotiate. But don’t haggle over every little thing. Fighting to get just a bit more can rub people the wrong way — and can limit your ability to negotiate with the company later in your career, when it may matter more.

We look forward to continuing to receive your questions and hope to be able to answer your questions each month right here on Good Morning San Diego. Together, we can help one another reach career goals.