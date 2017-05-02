San Diego Unified Board of Education holds final town hall meeting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Monday was the third and final town hall meeting between the San Diego Unified School District Board members and educations, involving hundreds of teacher layoffs.

And just like the prior meetings, emotions were running high.

It was the last town hall before the school board decides how many layoffs will be finalized. It was also the most attended town hall, largely because Superintendent Cindy Marten was there.

For educators, it was a change to put a face on the budgets cuts.

By May 15, the board will have to finalize or rescind layoffs. That decision comes before the district knows the state's budget, which could impact its numbers.

Until then, there are a lot of sleepless nights for parents, teachers and students.