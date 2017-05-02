Prayer services scheduled to honor University City shooting victims

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — Prayer services and a vigil are scheduled Wednesday to remember a woman fatally wounded by a gunman who opened fire at his University City apartment complex, shooting a total of seven people before before being killed by police.

Monique Clark, a 35-year-old mother of three, died at a hospital following the shooting at that took place Sunday around 6 p.m. as people were attending a tenant's 50th birthday party in the pool area of the La Jolla Crossroads complex at 9045 Judicial Drive.

Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, at 4321 Eastgate Mall, will host a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Organizers say the event is open to people of all faiths, or no faith.

First Baptist Church of San Diego, 5055 Governor Drive, is working with nearby parishes to put on a similar event that will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Both churches are in University City.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, a "dove vigil'' in Clark's memory will take place at the shooting scene. A flier announcing the event, and a GoFundMe campaign to assist her family, says the purpose of the gathering "is to provide a place for the community to affirm its witness against violence and to remember to loss of Monique Clark's life.''

This morning, entertainer Nick Cannon — a San Diego native — posted on his Instagram account that Clark was a longtime friend.

My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the… https://t.co/6S6kwsDf3U — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) May 2, 2017

"I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark,'' the actor-musician wrote. "Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can't express the pain and shock. A mother of 3, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen... Rest in Paradise.''

The Selis family released the following statement regarding the shooting:

Our family feels the unbearable pain caused by Pete's senseless acts. We cannot understand what would have caused Pete to do this. Words cannot express our profound grief and sorrow for all the victims and their families. On behalf of our family, we are so sorry that this happened. We ask that you please respect our privacy. We will miss our beloved Pete forever.

San Diego police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said Monday that the gunman, 49-year-old auto mechanic Peter Raymond Selis, was distraught over a recent breakup and called his ex-girlfriend while indiscriminately firing a large-caliber handgun.

"There is zero information to indicate that race played a factor in this terrible and horrific crime,'' Zimmerman said in addressing speculation that the attack may have been racially motivated because Selis was white and his victims were black and Latino.

"The victims were targeted for no other reason but their mere presence in the vicinity of the (shooting),'' she said. "It is apparent that Selis wanted his ex-girlfriend to listen in as he carried out his rampage.

The leader of a civil rights organization questioned that conclusion. The Rev. Shane Harris, president of the National Action Network's San Diego chapter, said at a news conference late this morning that he wants the SDPD to more thoroughly investigate whether the shooting was a hate crime.

"If we say that there was no racial involvement in this crime, then why is it that you have over five whites who were at the party, and yet (six) African-Americans and a Latino get shot,'' Harris said. "Something's got to be raised about that — something's a little concerning to us about that.''

Alliance San Diego, a social-justice advocacy organization, has also suggested that police might have been premature in their determination of a motive for the shooting rampage.

"We are concerned that even before an investigation has concluded, and despite evidence that the killer appeared to target black and Latino residents and let others leave, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman has come to her own conclusions,'' the group asserted in a statement Monday.

The group said people of color "need to know that law enforcement agencies are here to serve and protect all people,'' adding that its members "call on Chief Zimmerman to conduct a thorough and complete investigation into the incident, including the possibility that the killer acted with racial animus.''