Sheriff's continue search for missing 69-year-old man who suffer - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sheriff's continue search for missing 69-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's

Posted: Updated:
69-year-old Edgar Cruz 69-year-old Edgar Cruz

VISTA (KUSI) — Despite an erroneous sheriff's department report that he had been found, a 69-year-old Vista man suffering from Alzheimer's disease remained missing Tuesday, and investigators and the man's wife urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities.

Edgar Cruz, 69, went missing April 17 without his prescription medications, according to sheriff's officials.

On Saturday, a sheriff's spokesman told City News Service that Cruz had returned home, but that information turned out to be erroneous.

"It's very disturbing,'' Cruz's wife, Barbara Bartley, said of the confusion.

Cruz, who has been known to frequent North County beaches and libraries, is a 5-foot-9-inch, roughly 200-pound Latino with brown eyes and gray hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black pants, a green shirt and a green fishing-style hat.

Anyone who may be able to help reunite Cruz with his family was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.