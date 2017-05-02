San Diego man accused of leading double life, murdering Texas man faces life in prison

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Prayer services and a vigil are scheduled Wednesday to remember a woman fatally wounded by a gunman who opened fire at his University City apartment complex, shooting a total of seven people before before being killed by police.More>>
Prayer services and a vigil are scheduled Wednesday to remember a woman fatally wounded by a gunman who opened fire at his University City apartment complex, shooting a total of seven people before before being killed by police.More>>
The bloodied body of an 18-year-old man was found Tuesday in a vacant lot near Buena Vista Lagoon.More>>
The bloodied body of an 18-year-old man was found Tuesday in a vacant lot near Buena Vista Lagoon.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a procedure that will lead to the appointment of an interim district attorney.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a procedure that will lead to the appointment of an interim district attorney.More>>
Monday was the third and final town hall meeting between the San Diego Unified School District Board members and educations, involving hundreds of teacher layoffs.More>>
Monday was the third and final town hall meeting between the San Diego Unified School District Board members and educations, involving hundreds of teacher layoffs.More>>
A local social-justice agency is calling on the San Diego Police Department to investigate the deadly University City shooting as racially motivated.More>>
A local social-justice agency is calling on the San Diego Police Department to investigate the deadly University City shooting as racially motivated.More>>
A San Diego resident who led a double life as the boyfriend of a wealthy Texas man and the fiance of a woman carrying his child was convicted Tuesday of murdering the 51-year-old Texan in Rosarito, Mexico.More>>
A San Diego resident who led a double life as the boyfriend of a wealthy Texas man and the fiance of a woman carrying his child was convicted Tuesday of murdering the 51-year-old Texan in Rosarito, Mexico.More>>
Despite an erroneous sheriff's department report that he had been found, a 69-year-old Vista man suffering from Alzheimer's disease remained missing Tuesday, and investigators and the man's wife urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities.More>>
Despite an erroneous sheriff's department report that he had been found, a 69-year-old Vista man suffering from Alzheimer's disease remained missing Tuesday, and investigators and the man's wife urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities.More>>
Crews responded to a brush fire alongside northbound Interstate 15 in Poway Monday afternoon.More>>
Crews responded to a brush fire alongside northbound Interstate 15 in Poway Monday afternoon.More>>
With the San Diego County Board of Supervisors poised to establish a process for replacing District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, a former prosecutor Monday threw his hat into the ring and said he only wants the job on an interim basis.More>>
With the San Diego County Board of Supervisors poised to establish a process for replacing District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis, a former prosecutor Monday threw his hat into the ring and said he only wants the job on an interim basis.More>>
San Diego State University has raised $800 million in a 10-year university-wide fundraising campaign, according to SDSU officials.More>>
San Diego State University has raised $800 million in a 10-year university-wide fundraising campaign, according to SDSU officials.More>>