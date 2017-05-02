Detectives investigating sexual assault allegations against Nort - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Detectives investigating sexual assault allegations against North County chiropractor ask victims to come forward

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Detectives investigating accusations by three women that a North County chiropractor groped them during treatments asked any other alleged victims Tuesday to come forward.

John Charles Michals, 42, who practices at a private office and a clinic in San Marcos, was arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of committing sexual battery on a patient in March, according to sheriff's officials. He has since bailed out of jail and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor count.

Since then, two other women have reported similar offenses allegedly suffered during sessions with Michals, one last year and the other in 2015, Detective Michael Tingley said.

"Because of this, we believe there may be additional victims who have yet to report,'' the detective said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case was asked to contact Tingley at (760) 510-5200.

