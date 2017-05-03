SDPD searches for missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia went missing during a morning walk Tuesday in San Diego.

Susan Claire left her residence at 8757 Jade Coast Drive between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and did not return, according to San Diego police.

Claire does not have a cellphone or a bus pass and is not familiar with the area, police said.

Claire is described as white, 5 foot 9, 180 pounds with auburn hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Claire's whereabouts was urged to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.