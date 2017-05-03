SDPD searches for missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from dem - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDPD searches for missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia

Posted: Updated:
Susan Claire, 69 Susan Claire, 69

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia went missing during a morning walk Tuesday in San Diego.

Susan Claire left her residence at 8757 Jade Coast Drive between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and did not return, according to San Diego police.

Claire does not have a cellphone or a bus pass and is not familiar with the area, police said.

Claire is described as white, 5 foot 9, 180 pounds with auburn hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Claire's whereabouts was urged to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.