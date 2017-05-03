SDPD searches for missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A San Diego jazz band is hoping to have a record-breaking performance. Musician Leonard Patton and his band attempted to perform at 70 San Diego locations in just 24 hours.
KUSI's Brandi Williams followed them throughout the evening.More>>
A San Diego jazz band is hoping to have a record-breaking performance. Musician Leonard Patton and his band attempted to perform at 70 San Diego locations in just 24 hours.
KUSI's Brandi Williams followed them throughout the evening.More>>
Even with very little wiggle room, President Trump is pushing Congress to vote on the GOP's latest version of a health care bill.More>>
Even with very little wiggle room, President Trump is pushing Congress to vote on the GOP's latest version of a health care bill.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
Prayer services and a vigil are scheduled Wednesday to remember a woman fatally wounded by a gunman who opened fire at his University City apartment complex, shooting a total of seven people before before being killed by police.More>>
Prayer services and a vigil are scheduled Wednesday to remember a woman fatally wounded by a gunman who opened fire at his University City apartment complex, shooting a total of seven people before before being killed by police.More>>
The bloodied body of an 18-year-old man was found Tuesday in a vacant lot near Buena Vista Lagoon.More>>
The bloodied body of an 18-year-old man was found Tuesday in a vacant lot near Buena Vista Lagoon.More>>
A 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia went missing during a morning walk Tuesday in San Diego.More>>
A 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia went missing during a morning walk Tuesday in San Diego.More>>
Detectives investigating accusations by three women that a North County chiropractor groped them during treatments asked any other alleged victims Tuesday to come forward.More>>
Detectives investigating accusations by three women that a North County chiropractor groped them during treatments asked any other alleged victims Tuesday to come forward.More>>
A young man who drove drunk and caused a collision that killed a 19-year-old motorist in Mira Mesa last summer tearfully told a judge Tuesday that drinking and driving was "not worth it'' before being sentenced to four years in state prison.More>>
A young man who drove drunk and caused a collision that killed a 19-year-old motorist in Mira Mesa last summer tearfully told a judge Tuesday that drinking and driving was "not worth it'' before being sentenced to four years in state prison.More>>
A 19-year-old Escondido man, who's accused of killing an acquaintance during a alcohol-fueled fight, dumping the body in Valley Center and then referencing the crime on the social media app Snapchat, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Vista.More>>
A 19-year-old Escondido man, who's accused of killing an acquaintance during a alcohol-fueled fight, dumping the body in Valley Center and then referencing the crime on the social media app Snapchat, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Vista.More>>
A San Diego resident who led a double life as the boyfriend of a wealthy Texas man and the fiance of a woman carrying his child was convicted Tuesday of murdering the 51-year-old Texan in Rosarito, Mexico.More>>
A San Diego resident who led a double life as the boyfriend of a wealthy Texas man and the fiance of a woman carrying his child was convicted Tuesday of murdering the 51-year-old Texan in Rosarito, Mexico.More>>