GOP has little wiggle room to pass new health care reform legislation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Even with very little wiggle room, President Trump is pushing Congress to vote on the GOP's latest version of a health care bill.

If Republicans lose just one more vote, the effort to repeal and reform Obamacare will be squashed for a second time.

Republicans appear to have the numbers, but just barely. GOP leaders say they're making progress.

A CNN head count shows that with 22 "no" votes on the record, there is zero space to maneuver.

President Trump is ratcheting up the pressure.

Most Republican defections are related to changes to pre-existing condition protections in the bill. But that is not good enough for moderate Republicans who don't want any waiver for people with pre-existing conditions.

Democrats are seizing on an emotional plea from Late Night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, whose son was just born with a serious heart condition.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right? I mean, we do. Whatever your party, whatever you believe, whoever you support, we need to make sure that the people who are supposed to represent us, people who are meeting about this right now in Washington, understand that very clearly. Let's stop with the nonsense," Kimmel said.

Republicans point out that there is nothing in the bill that would prevent any child in America from getting the health care they need. If the plan passes the House, it is expected to face a tough fight in the Senate, where Republicans have a narrower majority.