Strong rip currents could make swimming conditions dangerous

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Big waves and strong rip currents are expected to continue off the San Diego County coast throughout the day Wednesday and most of Thursday.

A National Weather Service beach hazards statement will remain in effect through Thursday evening. Forecasters said a small, but long period swell would result in 3- to 6-foot surf with sets to 7 feet.

Beachgoers were urged to use caution, obey posted warning signs and swim in the vicinity of lifeguards. 

