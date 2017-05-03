Two earthquakes strike near Palomar Mountain - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two earthquakes strike near Palomar Mountain

Posted: Updated:

PALOMAR MOUNTAIN (KUSI) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck Wednesday near Palomar Mountain. 

The quake hit around 8:45 a.m. at a depth of about 1.2 miles. Its epicenter was about nine miles west-southwest of Anza in Riverside County, 10 miles north-northeast of the Palomar Observatory and 53 miles north-northeast of San Diego, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

About three minutes later, a second quake struck at about the same place with a magnitude of 2.6m according to the USGS. 

No damage was reported.

