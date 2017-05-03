Woman accused in fatal Tierrasanta hit-and-run pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after hitting a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway pleaded guilty today to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing death.

Jessica Rene Medsker of San Diego faces anywhere from probation to four years in prison when she is sentenced June 6.

The conviction is considered a "wobbler," meaning a judge could reduce it to a misdemeanor at the court's discretion, said Deputy District Attorney Andrew Aguilar.

The prosecutor said 16-year-old Alex Funk and a friend were walking southbound in the fast lane of the 5700 block of Santo Road with their backs toward traffic around midnight March 9. The victim's friend managed to jump onto a median to avoid being hit.

A motorcyclist who was following Medsker estimated she driving 60 mph in a 45-mph zone when her car struck the teen, according to Aguilar.

Medsker was arrested six days later, about a mile from the stretch of road where the victim died.

The defendant admitted taking sips from her boyfriend's alcoholic drink at a La Jolla restaurant earlier in the evening, the prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Ryan Tegnelia said Medsker lives with her father and has no prior record. She remains free on $50,000 bail.