Gmail warns users of Google Doc phishing scam - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Gmail warns users of Google Doc phishing scam

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A sophisticated new email scam is rapidly spreading across the Internet. Email users are receiving invitations to Google Docs from people they know, making it harder to recognize the scam until it's too late. 

According to Gizmodo, the email doesn't quite look right, but if users click through each screen, they arrive at a login screen that looks almost identical to a legitimate Google Doc. 

"What’s even scarier than that, the page has a very real-looking Google.com URL and clicking on a link to Google Docs appears to confirm the page’s authenticity. It gets worse. That page invites to choose which account you’d like to use to view the Google Doc, and then you’re taken to a page that invites you to grant access to your Google Account," according to Gizmodo.

Symantec security expert Nick Johnston wrote about a similar scam in 2014, saying the fake page is actually hosted on Google's server, making it even harder to recognize as fake.

“The scammers have simply created a folder inside a Google Drive account, marked it as public, uploaded a file there, and then used Google Drive’s preview feature to get a publicly accessible URL to include in their messages," Johnston wrote.

Gizmodo reports there are a few ways to recognize the fake email. First of all, it's addressed to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhh,” which should be the first indication that something isn't right. And now that users are aware of the scam, they can be more careful when opening Google Doc invites. 

Gmail tweeted that they were investigating the scams and asked users to report any suspicious emails. 

Several news agencies have reported reaching out to Google for a comment, but have yet to hear back.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.