Gmail warns users of Google Doc phishing scam

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A sophisticated new email scam is rapidly spreading across the Internet. Email users are receiving invitations to Google Docs from people they know, making it harder to recognize the scam until it's too late.

According to Gizmodo, the email doesn't quite look right, but if users click through each screen, they arrive at a login screen that looks almost identical to a legitimate Google Doc.

Phishing (or malware) Google Doc links that appear to come from people you may know are going around. DELETE THE EMAIL. DON'T CLICK. pic.twitter.com/fSZcS7ljhu — Zeynep Tufekci (@zeynep) May 3, 2017

"What’s even scarier than that, the page has a very real-looking Google.com URL and clicking on a link to Google Docs appears to confirm the page’s authenticity. It gets worse. That page invites to choose which account you’d like to use to view the Google Doc, and then you’re taken to a page that invites you to grant access to your Google Account," according to Gizmodo.

Symantec security expert Nick Johnston wrote about a similar scam in 2014, saying the fake page is actually hosted on Google's server, making it even harder to recognize as fake.

“The scammers have simply created a folder inside a Google Drive account, marked it as public, uploaded a file there, and then used Google Drive’s preview feature to get a publicly accessible URL to include in their messages," Johnston wrote.

Gizmodo reports there are a few ways to recognize the fake email. First of all, it's addressed to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhh,” which should be the first indication that something isn't right. And now that users are aware of the scam, they can be more careful when opening Google Doc invites.

Gmail tweeted that they were investigating the scams and asked users to report any suspicious emails.

We've addressed the issue with a phishing email claiming to be Google Docs. If you think you were affected, visit https://t.co/O68nQjFhBL. pic.twitter.com/AtlX6oNZaf — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

Several news agencies have reported reaching out to Google for a comment, but have yet to hear back.