Healthy Living: Heart defects in newborns

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel shared his powerful story Monday about his newborn son's health crisis and the scare it gave his family.

His baby was born with a congenital heart defect, something that effects about 8 out of 1,000 infants born in the United States.

"My wife gave birth to a baby boy William. We were happy & everything was good when a nurse heard a heart murmur and noticed he was purple. Tests show Billy was born with heart disease ... " Kimmel said in an emotional standup.

When it comes to congenital heart defects, early detection can help avoid potentially serious complications within the first days or weeks of life.

At San Diego's Sharp Mary Birch Hospital, there's a simple test that's done at the mother's bedside or even when the baby is in her arms that can detect if an infant might have a critical heart defect.

Jackie Hiner, a perinatal clinical nurse specialist at Sharp Mary Birch, joined KUSI with more.