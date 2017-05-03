Border Patrol Agents net $350,000 in illegal drugs over 12-hour period

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Three immigration checks during a 12-hour period in San Diego County netted more than $350,000 in methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana Tuesday.

The first seizure occurred Tuesday at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Pine Valley. At about 2 p.m., agents encountered the 27-year-old man driving a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck and referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the truck and agents searched and discovered 13 bundles of crystal methamphetamine and one bundle of black tar heroin hidden inside the truck’s air conditioning vents.

The meth seizure was valued at $36,672 and the heroin was valued at $15,600.

The second incident occurred at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 5 near San Clemente. At about 6 p.m., a 19-year-old male driver of a Ford Focus was referred to secondary inspection. Agents arrested the driver after determining that he was illegally present in the U.S.

Also during the inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the Ford Focus and agents searched and located 4.63 pounds of heroin and 36.27 pounds of methamphetamine hidden between the rear seats and trunk.

The heroin was valued at $43,985 and the methamphetamine was valued at $123,318.

The final incident also took place at the Border Patrol checkpoint near San Clemente. This morning at about 1:30 a.m., agents referred the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck to secondary inspection. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents and a search resulted in the discovery of 38 bundles of crystal methamphetamine inside the cab behind the driver’s seat and back wall of the cab.

The meth seizure was valued at $137,696.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Richard Barlow said, “These seizures are an excellent example of the tenacity and vigilance demonstrated by our agents on a daily basis. We will remain firm in our commitment to prevent these dangerous narcotics from reaching the streets.”

The drivers in all three incidents were arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The vehicles were seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance in corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.