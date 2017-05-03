Annual law enforcement memorial ceremony honors fallen officers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County's law enforcement community came together Wednesday to honor its fallen comrades.

It was a show of support and praise for those who have lost their lives over the last 150 years.

Officers, deputies and chiefs representing every law enforcement agency in San Diego County pay tribute to those whose names are memorialized on this wall. Those who have lost their lives to protect us from harm.

The name of San Diego police officer Jonathan De Guzman is the latest to be added to the memorial wall.

Family of Officer JD De Guzman comforted at annual memorial observance for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/LBaWcKLmyt — Sasha Foo KUSI (@SashaFooKUSI) May 4, 2017

Officer Wade Irwin, who was shot in the ambush attack that killed De Guzman last July, offered some of his first public reflections on the death of his partner.

De Guzman's family, his wife, daughter and his parents were ushered slowly to the wall to unveil his name. A memory now made solid in this wall of glass to remind us of what is meant by duty, honor and courage.

Nancy Matthews and her sisters know a lot about loss. In 1985, her brother, San Diego police officer Tom Riggs, was shot and killed. Only six month earlier, her brother-in- law Tim Ruopp, another San Diego officer was also gunned down in the line of duty.

Kathlee Ruopp, who was widowed when her children were young, says she still finds solace in memorials like this.

From her own grief, she knows that the De Guzman family will move on, but always with an ache of what's missing.

The lighting on the wall changes to blue for mourning whenever there is a law enforcement death in San Diego County.

If you would like to support the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, you can contact the group through its website. There's a link on KUSI.com.