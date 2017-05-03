Annual law enforcement memorial ceremony honors fallen officers

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego County's law enforcement community came together Wednesday to honor its fallen comrades.More>>
The woman killed in the mass shooting in University City was remembered Wednesday at three area events.More>>
Two multi-faith vigils were held Wednesday to pray for all the survivors from Sunday's deadly shooting.More>>
The three San Diego police officers involved in the University City fatal shooting were identified Wednesday.More>>
A 19-year-old Escondido man, who's accused of killing an acquaintance during a alcohol-fueled fight, dumping the body in Valley Center and then referencing the crime on the social media app Snapchat, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Vista.More>>
National City police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to vandalism at the War Memorial at Kimball Park.More>>
Three immigration checks during a 12-hour period in San Diego County netted more than $350,000 in methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana Tuesday.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after hitting a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing death.More>>
Lifeguards responded to reports of a juvenile gray whale trapped or tangled in kelp off the coast of Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma Wednesday, a San Diego city spokesman said.More>>
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck Wednesday near Palomar Mountain.More>>
