Officers involved in University City fatal shooting identified

UNIVERSITY CITY (KUSI) — The three San Diego police officers involved in the University City fatal shooting were identified Wednesday.

They were identified as Sergeant Michael Mcewen who is a 20-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department and Officers Luke Hammond and Jonathan Ferraro who are 1-year veterans of the San Diego Police Department.

On Sunday, April 30, at approximately 6:06 p.m., San Diego Police Officers were dispatched to 9000 Judicial Drive to investigate a shooting in a pool area of a condominium complex.

The initial investigation revealed that Peter Selis shot multiple people before shooting at responding police officers. Officers returned fire, striking Selis. Selis was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers found that Selis had shot seven people who were celebrating a birthday in the pool area. One of the victims, 35-year-old Monique Clark of Chula Vista, did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other victims are expected to survive their injuries.