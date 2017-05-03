Vigil held to honor the life of woman killed during mass shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The woman killed in the mass shooting in University City was remembered Wednesday at three area events.

Monique Clark, a 35-year-old mother of three, died at a hospital after Sunday's shooting.

Six others were wounded.

Related Link: University City mass shooting: Local leaders send thoughts and prayers

The events began with a "dove vigil'' at 6 p.m. at the scene of the crime.

Family and friends of Monique Clark, killed in mass shooting, prepare for dove vigil to honor her life. Details on @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/Ini16339NS — Ashlie Rodriguez (@AshlieKUSI) May 4, 2017

The event was organized by the group Dreaming of Violence-free Everywhere, which has been staging vigils to honor victims of violence for four to five years.

Related Link: Prayer services scheduled to honor University City shooting victims

"Vigils are held within 72 hours to bring the community together after a violent act, to be a witness against violence and put a face on the victim,'' Bishop Cornelius Bowser of Charity Apostolic Church told City News Service. "The public at-large can know who Monique really was.''