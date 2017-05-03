Vigil held to honor the life of woman killed during mass shootin - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Vigil held to honor the life of woman killed during mass shooting

Posted: Updated:
Monique Clark (Facebook) Monique Clark (Facebook)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The woman killed in the mass shooting in University City was remembered Wednesday at three area events.

Monique Clark, a 35-year-old mother of three, died at a hospital after Sunday's shooting.

Six others were wounded.

The events began with a "dove vigil'' at 6 p.m. at the scene of the crime.

The event was organized by the group Dreaming of Violence-free Everywhere, which has been staging vigils to honor victims of violence for four to five years.

"Vigils are held within 72 hours to bring the community together after a violent act, to be a witness against violence and put a face on the victim,'' Bishop Cornelius Bowser of Charity Apostolic Church told City News Service. "The public at-large can know who Monique really was.''

