Multi-faith vigils held for survivors of University City pool shooting

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two multi-faith vigils were held Wednesday to pray for all the survivors from Sunday's deadly shooting.

One was scheduled at 6:30 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall. The other began at 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of San Diego, 5055 Governor Drive.

The gunman, Peter Raymond Selis, 49, was distraught after breaking up with his girlfriend and fired on a group of people at a pool-side birthday party, according to police. He was killed in a shootout with responding officers.

