National City man arrested in connection to War Memorial vandalism

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — National City police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to vandalism at the War Memorial at Kimball Park.

On Friday, April 28, a vandal spray painted graffiti on the War Memorial in National City.

National City Police detectives, along with investigators from the Gang Enforcement Team, identified the suspect using previous vandalism cases and video footage of the incident. 

On Wednesday, May 3, at about 4:14 P.M. National City resident, 24-year-old Michael Alex Villalpando, was arrested for felony vandalism and booked into San Diego County Jail.  

