The San Diego Nice Guys annual charity auction is this Saturday

La Jolla Playhouse is pleased to announce that the world-premiere, Playhouse-born productions of Come From Away, featuring book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff and direction by Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, and Indecent, by Paula Vogel, have both received multiple Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Obie and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their subsequent Broadway and/or Off-Broadway productions this season.