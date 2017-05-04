Mostly clear skies and strong rip currents continue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Big waves and strong rip currents will persist off the San Diego County coast for what is expected to be a mostly clear and warm day.

A National Weather Service beach hazards statement will remain in effect through this evening. Forecasters said a long period south-southwest swell would result in 3 to 6-foot surf with sets to 7 feet.

Beachgoers were urged to use caution, obey posted warning signs and swim in the vicinity of lifeguards.

It is expected to be mostly sunny and warm again Thursday. Some morning fog will persist along the coast, but by mid-day most areas of San Diego will see mostly clear skies.

High temperatures Thursday will be about 69 to 74 degrees at the beaches, 76 to 81 inland, 78 to 83 in the western valleys, 84 to 89 near the foothills' 82 to 89 in the mountains and 102 to 107 in the deserts.