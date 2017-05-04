SDPD honors fallen law enforcement officers and families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Officers will gather at San Diego Police Headquarters in the East Village Thursday to remember the comrades who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The memorial ceremony will be held in honor of San Diego police Officer Jonathan J.D. De Guzman and others who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the communities they served.

De Guzman was killed and his partner was wounded in a shootout in the Southcrest area last July. The families of fallen SDPD officers will be recognized during the service.

