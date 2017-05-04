Sentencing scheduled for driver who hit, killed man getting umbr - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sentencing scheduled for driver who hit, killed man getting umbrella from car

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An ex-con who fled after his vehicle struck a man retrieving an umbrella from his parked car on a stormy day in Paradise Hills is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the downtown courthouse. 

James Arthur Robbins, 47, pleaded guilty last month to hit-and-run causing death. 

Robbins — who has two prior robbery convictions — faces between eight and 10 years in state prison for causing the Jan. 19 death of Jose Padron.

While the 49-year-old victim was reaching into the driver's side of the car on Albemarle Street, Robbins' vehicle crossed over a double-yellow line and struck Padron, according to Deputy District Attorney David McNees.

No one apparently witnessed the crash, but Robbins' girlfriend came home to her nearby residence and noticed damage to her car after letting the defendant use it, the prosecutor said.

The girlfriend called police, but Robbins took off and was on the run for about a month before being arrested. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.