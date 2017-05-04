Sentencing scheduled for driver who hit, killed man getting umbrella from car

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An ex-con who fled after his vehicle struck a man retrieving an umbrella from his parked car on a stormy day in Paradise Hills is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the downtown courthouse.

James Arthur Robbins, 47, pleaded guilty last month to hit-and-run causing death.

Robbins — who has two prior robbery convictions — faces between eight and 10 years in state prison for causing the Jan. 19 death of Jose Padron.

While the 49-year-old victim was reaching into the driver's side of the car on Albemarle Street, Robbins' vehicle crossed over a double-yellow line and struck Padron, according to Deputy District Attorney David McNees.

No one apparently witnessed the crash, but Robbins' girlfriend came home to her nearby residence and noticed damage to her car after letting the defendant use it, the prosecutor said.

The girlfriend called police, but Robbins took off and was on the run for about a month before being arrested.