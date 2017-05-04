House votes on GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

House votes on GOP bill to repeal and replace Obamacare

By Christina Bravo
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — A vote on a Republican health care bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is expected Thursday afternoon.

The GOP has been tweaking the American Health Care Act in recent weeks in an effort to bring together both moderate and conservative Republicans, whose differing opinions contributed to the bill's failure six weeks ago. More conservative Republicans believed the earlier version of AHCA did not repeal Obamacare mandates enough while moderates thought cuts were too severe for Americans.

One thing Republicans in the House could agree on was that they must uphold their promise of repealing and replacing of Obamacare, a factor which seems to have united the party under the revised AHCA in recent days.

The bill is not without opposition from its own backing party though; about a dozen Republicans are expected to vote “no” on the bill, along with every Democrat in the House, according to the Associated Press.

Despite, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday they have the votes to pass AHCA. A roll call is expected Wednesday afternoon.  

The bill would:

  • Eliminate Obamacare tax penalties for those who don’t purchase coverage
  • Eliminate tax increases on higher wage-earners and on the health care industry
  • Have tax subsidies based on a person’s age rather than income
  • make cuts to Medicaid for low-income Americans
  • Continue an Obamacare measure that provides family insurance to children until age 26
  • Allows states to decide to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients
  • Block federal money from Planned Parenthood for one year
  • Allows states to request federal waivers, making them exempt from requirements like:
    • Charging people for pre-existing conditions
    • Limiting costs for older customers
    • Providing coverage for what are considered essential health benefits, like pregnancy

No Congressional Budget Office estimate was given for the revised American Health Care Act, but a review of a previous versions estimated 24 million people would lose coverage over the next decade. 

If the bill passes, it would next go to the Senate where it faces an even steeper hurdle.

