Former President Obama endorses French presidential candidate

Former President Barack Obama has endorsed French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, days before the country’s run-off election.

Macron, a centrist establishment politician, is running against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has criticized the European Union and says she will pull France out of NATO.

In the video endorsement, President Obama said he believes in Macron’s “liberal values, he put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world. And he is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people's hopes and not their fears."

It is rare for former U.S. Presidents to endorse foreign political candidates. The most recent endorsement was made by former President Bill Clinton on behalf of then Prime Minster candidate Gordon Brown in 2006.

Obama said he felt it necessary to get involved in the important French election to uphold “the values that we care so much about.”

The final run-off vote will take place Sunday.

