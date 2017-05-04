Oceanside asks for public input on city redistricting - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Oceanside asks for public input on city redistricting

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — The city of Oceanside announced Thursday a series of five meetings to take public input on drawing boundaries for moving the City Council to district elections. 

Oceanside would become the latest city in the region to move City Council representation from citywide to districts with approval of a resolution Wednesday night. 

Escondido held its first district elections three years ago. El Cajon voters opted to create council districts last year, and officials in the East County city are in the process of developing a map.

The Oceanside public meetings are scheduled for: 

  • May 13, noon, Balderrama Recreation Center, 709 San Diego St.
  • May 16, 6 p.m., El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Drive
  • May 20, 2 p.m., Bishop Recreation Center, 5306 N. River Road
  • May 23, 6 p.m., Lake Elementary School, 4950 Lake Blvd.
  • May 30, 6 p.m., Civic Center Library, community rooms, 330 N. Coast Highway

The City Council also anticipates holding four future meetings on district formation, according to the city. The first district elections are expected to be held in November next year.

For more details, visit the City of Oceanside website.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

