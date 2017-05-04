San Diego-area congressional votes on health care reform - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego-area congressional votes on health care reform

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego's congressional delegation voted along party lines Thursday as the Republican plan to repeal former President Barack Obama's Affordable Healthcare Act narrowly passed the House of Representatives.

Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, R-Alpine, and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, voted for the repeal. San Diego Democrats Susan Davis, Scott Peters and Juan Vargas all cast "no'' votes.

The bill passed 217-213, with one representative not casting a vote, and now moves on to the Senate.

Issa said House Republicans "made good'' on their promise to rescind "Obamacare,'' which has been blamed for increasing costs and limiting some care options.

"Let's stop pretending Obamacare is going to fix itself or that somehow, someday, it's going to get better,'' Issa said in a statement.

"Today's vote gives a voice to the victims of Obamacare, the millions of Americans who are paying higher premiums, receiving less coverage and for whom the status quo offered no end in sight,'' the congressman said. "Obamacare is doing real harm to California's families and struggling businesses, and constituents are counting on me to deliver real relief.''

On the other side, Peters conceded some problems with the current healthcare system but said he believes those issues could be fixed by Republicans.

"The sad thing, is that we have not heard one real argument on how this bill would make healthcare more affordable and accessible for families in my district in San Diego or anywhere in the country,'' Peters said in remarks on the House floor.

"Now the healthcare system isn't perfect, there are problems with some insurance markets that are not providing the choice they should,'' he said. "So let's fix them, but that's not what we're doing.''

In a statement, Vargas said the vote was scary for millions of Americans.

"House Republicans voted to take away health care from 24 million people, increase out of pocket costs for families, undermine individuals living with pre-existing conditions, and force seniors to pay more for their health care,'' Vargas said.

"In Congress, we should be working to increase access to quality, affordable health care for all Americans, not turn back the clock on progress,'' he said. "If we want to lower costs and make health care accessible for every American, Trumpcare is not the answer."

Among other things, the bill includes waivers that allow states to bypass certain insurance regulations that Republicans says have driven up costs, and slashes Medicaid programs. The details of the legislation, however, are expected to change once senators get a hold of it.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.