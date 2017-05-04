Illegal Logan Heights pot dispensary shutdown by narcotics officers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An allegedly illegal Logan Heights marijuana dispensary was out of business Thursday following a raid by narcotics-enforcement officers, authorities said.

Officers served a search warrant Wednesday at Downtown Wellness, 2438 Commercial Ave., San Diego police said.

During the raid, the personnel seized about 2.4 pounds of harvested cannabis, roughly 800 edible products containing the drug, concentrated marijuana and $2,000 in cash, according to Lt. Matt Novak.

The SDPD Narcotics Unit and the City Attorney's Office are in the process of investigating all allegedly illicit cannabis dispensaries in San Diego and have shuttered 55 of them since March 2016.

"Dozens of property owners and operators have been fined, criminally charged and prosecuted for operating these illegal businesses without a permit and illegally selling marijuana,'' the lieutenant said. "As of today, only a few illegal dispensaries remain, and enforcement will continue.''

The city also has begun to crack down on illicit marijuana-related site tours, delivery services and farmers markets, Novak said.