Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom to visit Barrio Logan College Institute



SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom will visit the Barrio Logan College Institute (BLCI) after school program in San Diego Thursday at 4:30pm.

Located in a traditionally low-income community, BLCI promotes higher education as a ticket out of poverty. It is the only after school program in San Diego that offers college preparation services beginning in 3rd grade, and ensures that 100% of its students enroll in college.



BLCI's programs compliment the Lt. Governor's call for the California College Promise, a statewide initiative to drive a college-going culture, intensify regional partnerships with California's Community Colleges, and bolster college access and degree completion.

San Diego is home to several burgeoning Promise Programs including one in the works at the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District, which primarily serves students in East County. The district was a recipient of a state College Promise Innovation Grant, a $15 million program the Lt. Governor supported in the 2016-17 state budget to incentivize the launch of Promise Programs statewide.

California already has the most progressive "free community college tuition" plan in the nation; nearly 70% of full-time community college students do not pay tuition. However, once the total cost of attendance and all available financial aid is taken into account, it is more expensive for a financially-disadvantaged student to attend a community college than a UC or CSU campus. Non-tuition expenses like books, transportation and housing can make up more than 90% of the total cost of attendance, an issue Lt. Governor Newsom has identified as a problem in need of fixing.

In 2008, then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom launched the San Francisco Promise in partnership with San Francisco State University and the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD). Since the program began, the number of freshmen enrolled at SF State from SFUSD high schools has grown by 52 percent. In October 2010, then-Mayor Newsom launched Kindergarten to College (K2C), the nation's first universal children's savings account program, designed to put all children on the path to college.



