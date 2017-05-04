Suicide rates in San Diego jails highest in California jail syst - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suicide rates in San Diego jails highest in California jail system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The suicide rate in San Diego County jails is the highest of California's largest jail systems, according to a report released Thursday by the San Diego County grand jury.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 46 people have committed suicide in its jails over the past 12 years.

The grand jury, responding to public concern, investigated why the number of suicides in San Diego County jails is so high and found that:

  • The sheriff's Policy and Procedures Manual lacks detailed training procedures required for correctional officers to effectively reduce suicides
  • The Policy and Procedures Manual does not clearly show the inclusion of nationally recognized protocols or a clear policy statement for suicide prevention
  • The sheriff's department chief medical officer does not employ an in-house staff supervisor for contract mental health workers and instead relies on contracted supervision
  • There is no process in place that calls for continuous oversight as part of a suicide-prevention policy

In light of its findings, the grand jury recommended an update to the Policy and Procedures Manual, the hiring of a full-time professional mental health staff member to supervise all professional mental health workers, and the establishment of a suicide-prevention oversight group.

Ryan Keim, the public affairs director for the San Diego Sheriff's Department, released the following statement regarding suicide rates in San Diego County jails. 

"The San Diego Sheriff's Department is committed to ensuring the safety of inmates in our detention facilities. The Sheriff's Department, along with the Grand Jury, believes that one suicide in a detention facility is too many. The Department has worked tirelessly to improve our ability to identify individuals susceptible to suicide and provide them the necessary mental health services. The Department has also partnered with the County of San Diego to improve mental health resources outside of jail that will hopefully prevent many individuals with mental health issues from re-entering a detention facility once they are released. We look forward to providing our response to the Grand Jury's recommendations and sharing our progress as we work towards the shared goal of suicide prevention."

