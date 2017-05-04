GOP health care bill passes

It was a close vote — 217 to 213 — the House managed to pass a new health care plan.
The bill passed by the House Thursday intends to provide refundable tax credits based mainly on age, revamp medical funding, repeal Obamacare subsidies for lower-income Americans, eliminate individual and employer mandates, and end Medicaid expansion money starting in 2009.
The vote will now go to the Senate.
KUSI contributor and 1170 AM radio host Mark Larson joined KUSI with more.
