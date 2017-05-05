8th annual 'Taste of Cardiff' offers Star Wars theme for visitors

An annual event in Cardiff-By-The-Sea tipped its hat to Star Wars Thursday.
The 8th annual "Taste of Cardiff" offered a "May the Fourth Be With You" theme for visitors.
The event had live music, local foods and cuisine and also a give-away of Star Wars-themed prizes.
Vendors also competed for a People's Choice Award known as "The Golden Fork" at the event.
