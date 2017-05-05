Man shot multiple times while sitting in his car in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — A man sitting in his vehicle was shot multiple times in Spring Valley, then was struck by his own car after he exited it.

The wounded victim was found near Sweetwater Road and Ildica Street around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, a few blocks south of where someone reported hearing 11 gunshots moments earlier. He had been shot three to five times, according to sheriff's Sgt. Mike Hettinger.

Hettinger said the victim jumped out of his vehicle after being shot, then was hit by his own vehicle before it came to rest against the curb. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The victim told investigators he did not know who shot him, but it was someone he had seen earlier that night at a marijuana dispensary on Troy Street, according to the sergeant.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.