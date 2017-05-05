El Cajon crash leaves one man dead and two others seriously inju - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

El Cajon crash leaves one man dead and two others seriously injured

Posted: Updated:

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A head-on collision in El Cajon Friday left a passenger dead and two drivers injured.

A 21-year-old woman behind the wheel of a southbound silver Mazda sedan allowed the car to drift into oncoming traffic on Avocado Boulevard, where it collided with a Ford Ranger near Horizon Hills Drive around 4:15 a.m., according to El Cajon police.

A passenger in the Mazda, a man who appeared to have been 25 to 30 years old, died at the scene, El Cajon police Lt. Stephen Kirk said in a statement. The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

Both the Mazda's driver and the man who had been piloting the pickup truck were taken to hospitals to be treated for moderate injuries and both are expected to survive, according to the lieutenant. Both drivers were reported to be in stable condition, he said.

Kirk said it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Police closed Avocado Boulevard in both directions between East Chase Avenue and Fuerte Drive while they investigated. The roadway was expected to reopen around noon.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.