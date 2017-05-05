El Cajon crash leaves one man dead and two others seriously injured

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A head-on collision in El Cajon Friday left a passenger dead and two drivers injured.

A 21-year-old woman behind the wheel of a southbound silver Mazda sedan allowed the car to drift into oncoming traffic on Avocado Boulevard, where it collided with a Ford Ranger near Horizon Hills Drive around 4:15 a.m., according to El Cajon police.

A passenger in the Mazda, a man who appeared to have been 25 to 30 years old, died at the scene, El Cajon police Lt. Stephen Kirk said in a statement. The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

Both the Mazda's driver and the man who had been piloting the pickup truck were taken to hospitals to be treated for moderate injuries and both are expected to survive, according to the lieutenant. Both drivers were reported to be in stable condition, he said.

Kirk said it was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Police closed Avocado Boulevard in both directions between East Chase Avenue and Fuerte Drive while they investigated. The roadway was expected to reopen around noon.