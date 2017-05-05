Northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 in Mission Valley closed over - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 in Mission Valley closed overnight for road work

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The transition ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.

Crews are scheduled to work on safety upgrades, including applying a high-friction surface treatment, adding reflective signs and improving drainage outlets between 11 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to Caltrans.

During the closure, northbound motorists will be detoured onto the westbound Friars Road loop off-ramp, then will take southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8, according to the state transit agency.

