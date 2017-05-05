City of San Diego prepares for weekend's rainstorm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The City of San Diego has crews preparing for this weekend’s storm which National Weather Service officials predict will drop a ½ inch to an inch of rain along the San Diego coast.

Due to the length of time since the last measurable rainfall in the area, debris accumulation may block drainage ways and gutters causing flooding.

Portable pump stations will be manned in case of excessive water in flood prone areas including Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach, among other areas.

Sandbags are available at recreation centers in our city – one in each Council District. Please be aware that the sandbags are for city of San Diego residents. Ten empty bags per person will be provided while supplies last. Residents may want to call the individual recreation center for hours and availability information.

Council District 1

Standley Recreation Center

3585 Governor Dr., San Diego, 92122

858-552-1652

Council District 2

?Robb Athletic Field

2525 Bacon St., San Diego, 92107

619-531-1563

Council District 3

Golden Hill Recreation Center

2600 Golf Course Dr., San Diego, 92102

619-235-1138

Council District 4

Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center

6401 Skyline Dr., San Diego, 92114

619-527-3415

Council District 5

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center

11454 Blue Cypress Dr., San Diego, 92131

858-538-8085

Council District 6

North Clairemont Recreation Center

4421 Bannock Ave., San Diego, 92117

858-581-9926

Council District 7

Allied Gardens Recreation Center

5155 Greenbrier Ave., San Diego, 92120

619-235-1129

Council District 8

San Ysidro Community Activity Center

179 Diza Rd., San Diego, 92173

619-424-0472

Council District 9

City Heights Recreation Center

4380 Landis St., San Diego, 92105

619-641-6125

Twitter feeds for the City’s first responders (@SanDiegoPD, @SDFD and @SDLifeguards) are the best source of information on closed roads and swift water rescues. Please check these feeds regularly as they are updated frequently.

Reports regarding trees or tree limbs down, street lights out, flooding and blocked storm drains can be directed to 619-527-7500 or https://www.sandiego.gov/get-it-done/ or download the GetItDone app for an easy way to photograph and report street or storm drain related problems.

For more information contact jysea@sandiego.gov or call 858-518-8210.