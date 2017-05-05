City of San Diego prepares for weekend's rainstorm

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The City of San Diego has crews preparing for this weekend’s storm which National Weather Service officials predict will drop a ½ inch to an inch of rain along the San Diego coast.More>>
A U.S. military member was killed and two others wounded after they were attacked while on a mission advising Somali National Army forces.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
A head-on collision in El Cajon Friday left a passenger dead and two drivers injured.More>>
It is the most eagerly awaited movie to hit theaters so far this year and it's a sequel.More>>
A third person has died from a Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County, health officials announced Friday.More>>
The transition ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
Chula Vista launched a photo contest Friday, seeking images from around the city to be used in an upcoming advertising campaign.More>>
A man sitting in his vehicle was shot multiple times in Spring Valley, then was struck by his own car after he exited it.More>>
