Third person dies from Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A third person has died from a Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County, health officials announced Friday.

According to the Health and Human Services Agency, 80 cases have been reported as of Monday, and three of them have died while 66 have been hospitalized, the Health and Human Services Agency reported. Public health investigators are still evaluating cases and so far, no common food, drink or drug source has been identified to connect the patients.

"We are partnering with the community to ensure the people most at risk, particularly the homeless, have access to the hepatitis A vaccine,'' Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer said. "We've increased our outreach to vulnerable populations and have worked with organizations to host vaccination clinics and make information available.''

The county has been conducting vaccination clinics in the community and working with agencies such as local homeless outreach and faith-based community organizations in an effort to reach those most at risk.

"We are strongly encouraging people who are at risk to check with their health care providers and get vaccinated for hepatitis A,'' Wooten said.

People who work closely with the homeless or drug users, such as those who work or volunteer at homeless services agencies, are recommended to get the hepatitis A vaccine, officials said.

Seven cases have been reported in local detention facilities, where they may have exposed others.

