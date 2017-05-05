Students at Southwest Middle School celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
The City of San Diego has crews preparing for this weekend’s storm which National Weather Service officials predict will drop a ½ inch to an inch of rain along the San Diego coast.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
A U.S. military member was killed and two others wounded after they were attacked while on a mission advising Somali National Army forces.More>>
A new travel industry report puts the state of California at the top of the list when it comes to U.S. travel destinations.More>>
A head-on collision in El Cajon Friday left a passenger dead and two drivers injured.More>>
A third person has died from a Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County, health officials announced Friday.More>>
The transition ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
Chula Vista launched a photo contest Friday, seeking images from around the city to be used in an upcoming advertising campaign.More>>
A man sitting in his vehicle was shot multiple times in Spring Valley, then was struck by his own car after he exited it.More>>
